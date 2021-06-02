Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $117.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.94.

JACK stock opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

