Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $353,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,149,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

