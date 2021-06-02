Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $415,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWL opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

