Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

CGC stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 445.74%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

