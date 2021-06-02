Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

