Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

