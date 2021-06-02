Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyline Champion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.79.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock valued at $33,828,437. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

