Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $87.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

