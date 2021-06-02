Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $87.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
