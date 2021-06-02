Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.87 ($15.14).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.86 ($11.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,301,849 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.70. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.