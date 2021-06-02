Jennifer Lew Sells 3,500 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00.

NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,557. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Annexon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

