Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,546,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 277,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

UBER traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 83,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,541,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

