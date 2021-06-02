Jennison Associates LLC Has $631.28 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 551.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Airbnb worth $631,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,221 shares of company stock valued at $129,257,740. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.00. 208,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,228. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

