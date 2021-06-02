Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,117 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $184,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 37.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.71. 113,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

