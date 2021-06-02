Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 244.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $404,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.51 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

