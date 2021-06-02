Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156,004 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,118,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $228.78. 16,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,169. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

