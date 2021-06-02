Jennison Associates LLC Sells 176,074 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,074 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Spotify Technology worth $1,570,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.90. 3,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,972. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.96.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

