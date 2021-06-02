Jennison Associates LLC Sells 84,605 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223,766 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 84,605 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.25% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $234,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $954,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 81,840 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.