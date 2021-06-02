JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,001 shares of company stock valued at $488,113. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

