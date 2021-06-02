Jobchain Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $208,883.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.01027650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.87 or 0.09519846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051706 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,058,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.