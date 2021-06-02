John J. Fry Sells 226 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $10,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, John J. Fry sold 217 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $12,557.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, John J. Fry sold 201 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.90.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

