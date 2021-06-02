Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,641 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

