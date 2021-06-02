Johnson Matthey Declares Dividend of $2.77 (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 2.7734 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Johnson Matthey stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.88. 4,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

