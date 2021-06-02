JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,173,000 after purchasing an additional 791,191 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 522,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

