JustBet Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $19,001.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

