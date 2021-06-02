JustLiquidity Price Down 76.8% This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 76.8% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $431,150.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00026036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00186674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01221180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,737.46 or 0.99727683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032684 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,708 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

