K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Trading 2% Higher

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $36.05. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

