Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.25. The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 154718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.03.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$633.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.73.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.1089109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

