Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.95. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

