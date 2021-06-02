Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $12,187,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.