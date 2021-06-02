Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $281.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.45.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

