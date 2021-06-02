Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.