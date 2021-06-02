Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.19. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

