Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $208,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

