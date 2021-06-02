Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $330.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $936.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.