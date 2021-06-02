Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,728,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.