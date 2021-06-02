Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.