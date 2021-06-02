Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $314.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

