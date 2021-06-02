Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

