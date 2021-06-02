KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.