Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

