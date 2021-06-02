KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equities researchers at KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. KGI Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,381.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,253.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.