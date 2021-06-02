Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Shares Up 0.1%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

KMMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

