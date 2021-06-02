Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

