Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

