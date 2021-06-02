Kinloch Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kinloch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $193.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

