Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $107.56. 233,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

