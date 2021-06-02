Kinloch Capital LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 75,875 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,987. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.