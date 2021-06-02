Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,356,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 15,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,437. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

