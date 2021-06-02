Kinloch Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,986. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

