Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the April 29th total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

KGC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 186,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,288,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

